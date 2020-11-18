Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,793,000 after purchasing an additional 331,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,107,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,516 shares of company stock worth $3,505,732. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $136.47.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

