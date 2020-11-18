Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 270,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $387,000.

A stock opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,588 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

