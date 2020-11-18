Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 728,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the last quarter.

BCX stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

