Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Shares of AEM opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.