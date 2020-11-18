Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

