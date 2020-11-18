Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,586 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,968.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,955 shares of company stock worth $35,149,258. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $302.93 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -181.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

