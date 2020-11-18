Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,708 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.37% of Moelis & Company worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.36. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 78.06%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

