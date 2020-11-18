Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,257 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 382,878 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,610,200 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 64,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,992 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

