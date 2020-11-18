6,200 Shares in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

BAND opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.55, a P/E/G ratio of 115.07 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

