Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,993 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.77. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Melius upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

