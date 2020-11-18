Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.05% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of CNO opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

