ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

MANT opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

