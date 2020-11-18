Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 112,924 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.