Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE PFG opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 370,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

