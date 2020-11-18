LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

