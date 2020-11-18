Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 10,084 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,888,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 186,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,295 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 280,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 216,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

