Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 13,346 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 412,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.10.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.