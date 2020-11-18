Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,600 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 309,218 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 250,956 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of CMC opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

