Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,136,000 after buying an additional 65,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,860,000 after buying an additional 357,811 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,579,000 after buying an additional 356,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 819,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,500,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 618.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 651,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,012,000 after buying an additional 560,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $70.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.