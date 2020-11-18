Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $834,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $870,288.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,937. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.