Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $3.99 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $17.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.97 billion to $17.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $18.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

