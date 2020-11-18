Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

