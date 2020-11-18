Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $425.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.02 million and the lowest is $412.40 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $715.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($18.50) earnings per share.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $167.50.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

