Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report sales of $145.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $148.55 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $100.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $521.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.30 million to $525.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $575.80 million, with estimates ranging from $552.63 million to $598.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,043.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

