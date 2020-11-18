Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $2.21 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 164.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 187,795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 181.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 1,180,422 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 231,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 125,747 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 116.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,088,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after buying an additional 584,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

