Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Announce $6.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce earnings of $6.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.23. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $2.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $15.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.69 to $17.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,517.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,420 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

