Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 6,012 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,219,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Banco Bradesco worth $41,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 87.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,419 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,543,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,268,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $5,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

