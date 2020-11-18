Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $42.03 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $42,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA stock opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $168.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

