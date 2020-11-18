Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.49% of A. O. Smith worth $42,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4,042.8% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,278,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1,242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after buying an additional 1,206,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after buying an additional 1,116,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,468,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,332,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,269 shares of company stock worth $2,517,353 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

AOS stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

