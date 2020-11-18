Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 37,364 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.04% of Wingstop worth $42,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after buying an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21,282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 191,538 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.18.

Shares of WING opened at $136.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.70, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.