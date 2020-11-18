Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Simon Property Group worth $43,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 87,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 649.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 190,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

