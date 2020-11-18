Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $43,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

