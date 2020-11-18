Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.54% of Westlake Chemical worth $43,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 53,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 56.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at $35,239,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

