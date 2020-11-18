Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $43,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $269.33 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

