Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $43.74 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.95% of Addus HomeCare worth $43,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 463.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 60,953 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 32.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 205,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,284,798.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $438,889.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,987. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.