Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,187 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.72% of Robert Half International worth $43,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Robert Half International by 16.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Robert Half International by 456.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half International by 34.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

