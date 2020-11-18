Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $44.74 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,029 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $44,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.