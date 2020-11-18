Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,342,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.57% of Dropbox worth $45,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 58.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 97.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $88,242.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,891 shares of company stock worth $774,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

