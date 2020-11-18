CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.82% of CEMEX worth $46,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CEMEX by 29.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CX opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HSBC raised CEMEX from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

