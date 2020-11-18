Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,074 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,545,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $46,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rexnord by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 497,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

NYSE:RXN opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

