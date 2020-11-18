Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,922 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.88% of Terminix Global worth $46,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 911,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 34.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on SERV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Terminix Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Terminix Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

SERV stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 98.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

