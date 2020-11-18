Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Premier were worth $46,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Premier by 23.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 22,341.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Premier by 20.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Premier by 3.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $216,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

