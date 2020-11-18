Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

