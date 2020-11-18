Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.84% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $46,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 147.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $274,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

