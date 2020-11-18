Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 403.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $47,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,704.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 109.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.97. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

