Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,411,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Infosys worth $47,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 877.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

