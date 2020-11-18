Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $47.22 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $47,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 32.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,032,000 after purchasing an additional 249,725 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ZS. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

ZS stock opened at $136.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -153.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $625,392.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,445 shares of company stock worth $37,842,807 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.