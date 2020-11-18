American International Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Scientific Games worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Scientific Games stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $263,677,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $131,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock valued at $727,800,276. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.