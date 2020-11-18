Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Wyndham Destinations worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

