Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE TYL opened at $413.67 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $429.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.